Running Mzansi! Why SA is a road running mad country

As the Two Oceans Marathon took centre stage this weekend, it’s clear once more that South Africa is a road running mad country. While much of the focus is on the winners of the various categories at the Two Oceans Marathon, what the event is really about is the thousands that flock to the start with one unified goal - finishing the race.

The 56km Ultra Marathon will take place on Saturday with 14,000 runners expected, with the half marathon featuring around 18,000 athletes on Sunday. Long after the winners have given their victory speeches, the majority of the participants will still be pounding the tar. And with thousands more lining up the streets along the route in and around Cape Town, there always more people who watch the race and become inspired to lace up their running shoes.

‘You’re not a real runner unless you’ve run Comrades’ More on that later. In fact, the Two Oceans Marathon is the ‘little sibling’ in South African road running. The biggest race in the Rainbow Nation is the Comrades Marathon.

In running circles (conversation, not the garden running of Covid times) you’ll often hear the phrase “You’re not a real runner until you’ve run the Comrades Marathon.” That could come off as a little condescending, but it’s indicative of the emphasis placed on ultra marathons in the country. For this year’s race, a total of 23,000 runners will have entered the event. There are few more inspiring moments for regular sporting participants than when Chariots of Fire rings out just before the start gun is fired at the Comrades Marathon every year.

As a runner for many years myself, it’s standard practice to ask a fellow runner what they’re training for. Usually the answer is either Two Oceans or Comrades, or both. It’s not often you encounter ‘hardened runners’ who are training to better their 10km or 5km personal best time. It’s always a source of pride to say you’ve run a marathon (42.2km), and even more so if you can include the big two ultras in that sentence. Therefore as a sports mad country, it’s natural to see many people choose road running as their sport of choice. The big three sports in South Africa are soccer, rugby and cricket but those are team sports.

Running is mostly about personal improvement and self discovery, and there are few endeavours that can compete with hitting the open road either on your own or as part of a group, exploring our beautiful country. World-class races in South Africa There’s also no better way to safely take in the splendour that South Africa has to offer as a runner, than in a road race. While the big two races are the highlights on the calendar, there are races on almost every weekend of the year somewhere in the country.

Events like the Knysna Forest Marathon, Om die Dam 50km (Hartebeesport), Loskop Marathon (Middleberg) and the Cape Town Marathon are just a handful of world-class races that SA runners look forward to every year. The Knysna Forest Marathon caters for up to 5750 runners, Om die Dam will have up to 4000 entrants, Loskop had 2116 finishers in 2023 and the Cape Town Marathon featured 27 000 participants in 2023. The hardest part of running though, is getting started. I’ll be honest, there’s nothing worse than trying to run when you’re unfit or have never really done it before. Provided you’re physically able and have consulted a doctor in the case of any medical issues, it’s best to start slowly, very slowly.

Far too many new runners figure they have to train like Bruce Fordyce or Gerda Steyn right from the start, and that approach quickly ends either in injury or giving up. It could take up to three months, or more, for someone who has never run before to be ready to run a 5km without stopping. Obviously there are exceptions, like for young adults or teenagers and those who are naturally athletically gifted. For the vast majority of us though, it’s sheer hard work and a commitment to push yourself every week to get out the door and put those kilometres in.

Leigh Privett, a mother of two, has been running since her school days and does road races throughout the year. “I got into running from an early age, as my dad and my uncle inspired me with their running achievements. I also really enjoyed beating my older brother,” said Privett, who is a member of Randburg Harriers running club.

As for her training preparation, when Privett is gearing up for a 21.1km race like the Two Oceans half marathon, she says she aims to do at least 50km per week. “Once I have a base for my training, I start incorporating faster, shorter speedwork. I’ll do maybe four runs a week, with one being a speed session. “The Ultra Marathon at Two Oceans is a bit excessive for me personally, so the 21 is ideal. Leading up to that, my longer runs just need to be extended up to about 20km - maybe say once a week on a Sunday. Whatever race I’m doing, I generally adjust my mileage accordingly. If I’m training for a half marathon, I like to do about 50km per week.”

Leigh Privett of Randburg Harriers running club during a training run. Picture supplied. Meet like-minded people That’s why it’s always best to commit to a very achievable goal when you’re starting out, like running a 5km parkrun (they all over the country at 218 different locations to date), a 5km or 8km timetrial during the week. There are also thousands of timetrials held every week in South Africa. If you need the structure of a training plan, there are also plenty free resources available online that one can select to suit their needs. But the best way is to go to timetrials where it’s easier to meet like-minded people and find training groups that fit your schedule. The different running clubs all mostly have a strong presence on social media or on a their website, so finding out more information from your couch couldn’t be easier.