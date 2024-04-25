Precious Mashele confirms his participation in Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K

With Stephen Mokoka already a confirmed participant at next month’s Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K, the presence of Precious Mashele means we have a scintillating fast race on the cards. Once club mates, training partners and actually mentor and mentee, the duo have since become fascinating rivals with the younger Mashele looking to get to the levels of Mokoka and sometimes succeeding in showing the experienced stalwart a clean pair of heels.

Mashele has previously deposes Mokoka as the country’s half marathon champion and more importantly he broke the latter’s 10km national record at last year’s Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K. Brace yourself then for a thrilling contest in the Mother City on May 12 after Mashele confirmed his participation in the Mother’s Day race. Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and Series Founder Michael Meyer is ‘thrilled to have Precious Mashele line up for the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K.

“His performance at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K earlier this month and at the ASA Senior Track & Field Championships this past weekend showcased his incredible talent, and we're excited to see him bring that energy to the streets of the Mother City,” he said, adding that Mashele's presence will ‘elevate the competitive spirit of the event’. Mashele took home a bronze medal in the 5000m during the ASA Senior Track & Field Championships on Saturday and though an athlete of his caliber would ordinarily have been disappointed with third place, the Boxer Athletic Club star was contented. “I’m happy with my bronze medal because the race was very tough. I’m very happy with what I got,” he said of his 13:35.19 time which saw him trailing winner Adriaan Wildschutt and silver medalist Elroy Gelant at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

It was the second time in just over two weeks that Mashele saw the heels of his Boxer teammate Gelant. At the season-opening Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K, the duo again finished second and third with Gelant overtaking Mashele near the finish line behind Kenyan Vincent Largat. The presence of the East Africans in the series delights Mashele because it gets him to push much harder than he usually does when he’s just in competition with local runners. “I run fast times when I run against the east Africans. So, for me, it’s a good opportunity to run with the East Africans,” explains the man who has claimed four podium finishes in his last five starts in the Run Your City 10K series.

He is still not at his peak, but he believes he is getting here: “My fitness is coming around. Although I’m not where I want to be yet, I can say I’m at about 70% of where I should be. But I’ve got momentum and I think it’s only a matter of time before I get the shape I want.” The race in Cape Town against Mokoka and a group of other fantastic local and east African runners will be a good test for him to see just how much he is progressing towards that shape.