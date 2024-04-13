Five star Gerda Steyn blitzes Two Oceans record to win ultra-marathon

Gerda Steyn cemented her place as South Africa’s long distance running queen when she won the 2024 Two Oceans ultra-marathon in record time to achieve a special feat. In the men’s race, Onalenna Khonkhobe became the first South African to win the race since 2019 when he won in 3:09:30 after the much-fancied Stephen Mokoka failed to finish the race.

Steyn, who did the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon double last year, blazed through the 56km route in 3:26:54, smashing her 2023 record of 3:29:06. It was Steyn’s fifth successive Two Oceans win, becoming the first athlete to achieve this feat. Fellow South African Irvette van Zyl, who in the build up was seen as Steyn’s biggest rival for the title, put up a brave fight, but faded towards the end to finish second in a time of 3:29:30. Loveness Madziva rounded off the podium by finishing in third place in 3:38:00.

Onalenna Khonkhobe won the men’s Two Oceans Marathon. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers Favourite to win the men’s title, Mokoka, did not finish the race after leading with 14km to go to the finish line. Khonkhobe would not denied after he managed to haul in Lloyd Bosman to secure the win. Bosman finished in second place (3:09:58). Zimbabwean Givemore Mudzinganyama, the 2023 champion, finished third.