Where to watch all the action in the Two Oceans Marathon this weekend

With the Two Oceans Marathon taking place this weekend in Cape Town, interested spectators and the general should take heed of the road closures and the routes of the two courses. The 56km Ultra Marathon will take place on Saturday with 14 000 runners expected, with the half marathon featuring around 18 000 athletes on for Sunday.

The Two Oceans Marathon, South Africa’s best loved road race, is often voted the most breathtaking course in the world due to the natural splendour of the course. Highlights include Chapman’s Peak, Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Constantia and Newlands. The start time for the 56km race will be 5.15am on Newlands Main Road at the intersection with the corner of Dean Street. The finish venue will be at the University of Cape Town, rugby fields, on the upper campus in Rondesbosch.

The cutoff for finishers will be expected to be at 12.32pm, seven hours from the time the last batch of runners begin their race. The half marathon will begin on Sunday at 6.15am, the start and the finish venues will be the same as the 56km event. The route for the half marathon will take runners through Claremont, Kenilworth, Wynberg, Constantia, the famed Southern Cross Drive and then make your way back to Newlands, followed by the UCT Finish Fields in Rondebosch.