After a few days of uncertainty, SAMAs announce SunBet Arena as new venue

Mzansi celebrities can officially start calling designers for their red carpet look for the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMA29) now that a new location has been confirmed. After a few days of uncertainty sparked by the sudden withdrawal of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) of KwaZulu-Natal, a new home for the prestigious music awards has been secured and music fans can heave a euphoric sigh of relief.

SAMA29 will be staged on November 18, 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine. The red carpet kicks off at 4pm, and the awards show will be beamed live from the Arena on SABC1 from 8pm. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announce that SAMA29 will be hosted in collaboration with Africa Fest.

"It took some nifty footwork and agility to ensure that SAMA29 is saved and staged on the set date", said an elated Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA.

Africa Fest will host the after-party which will commence at the end of the show. Africa Fest is billed as the most spectacular African concert experience South Africa has ever seen and will feature some of the best amapiano artists and top talent such as Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter; Uncle Waffles; Mas MusiQ; Sam Deep; DJ Stokie and Lesego M. “We are delighted to be working with SAMA29 as part of the Africa Fest inaugural offering,” said Arnold Coleske of Africa Fest.

“When RiSA approached us for this collaboration, we saw it as an opportunity for the industry to work together. “Our dealings with each other have been seamless, we found a lot of common ground and synergies. This is a big win for South African music.” “This is a display of the Sesotho adage kopano ke matla (unity is strength).

"They have generously accommodated our programme and will be assisting in ensuring that the awards run as smoothly as possible with the highest production values befitting the calibre of our musicians. I have no doubt that it will be a memorable one," added Sibisi.