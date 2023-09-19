SAMAs set to announce new home ahead of October 3 nominations

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced that it is set to kick off the road to the 29th edition of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) with the artist nominee announcement. The announcement will take place on Tuesday, October 3 in Soweto, Johannesburg.

This year, South Africa’s flagship music awards will also be moving away from their traditional base at Sun City and finding a new home. While the new home is yet to be announced, the SAMAs shared through a press release that this will be their biggest roll-out to date. “This exciting partnership will bring about the biggest SAMA roll out to date, as the #Road2SAMA29 will activate across multiple cities anchoring on music, fashion and tourism.”

“We are proud to officially kick off #SAMA29 and look forward to sharing with the country some exciting new developments as the SAMA’s finds a new home.” Entries eligible for a SAMA consideration span across over 30 genre categories and should have been released between February 1, 2022 and April 14, 2023. Sibisi explained, "The SAMA entries have been on an upward trajectory in the last five years, with last year setting a record with over 1300 submissions.