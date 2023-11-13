Mandoza and Pops Mohamed among this year’s Lifetime Achievement award honourees at 29th SAMAs

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have announced the recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award for their upcoming 29th edition. The category recognises artists who have made “outstanding contributions to the South African music industry and have fostered its development, upliftment and advancement over a minimum of two decades”.

In a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, the SAMAs shared, “These giants resemble master architects meticulously crafting the blueprint of artistry and song, towering over the industry as a beacon of inspiration. “Their attention to detail and genius serves as a design guide and foundation for generations to come as they construct their own masterpieces through song.” The honorees this year are Mandoza, Pops Mohamed, Gloria Bosman and Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and the honours will be handed over to the respective artists or their representatives at the awards on November 18 at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Menlyn Maine.

“Honouring Mandoza, the late kwaito icon whose music transcended boundaries and its impact is everlasting,” the SAMAs shared on Instagram Monday morning. “He brought kwaito to life and continues to inspire generations. We pay tribute to a legend of South African music in celebrating his lifetime achievement at #SAMA29.”

In their press release honouring the recipients, the awards shared that Mandoza was more that just a charismatic kwaito star and, beyond his music, he was known for addressing social issues and inspiring the youth to steer clear of crime and drugs. Nhlanhla Sibisi, CEO of RiSA, congratulated the recipients: "We are thrilled to honour the recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 29th SAMAs. These awards symbolise a celebration of excellence and a tribute to these artists' remarkable contributions to our music industry.