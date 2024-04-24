South African DJ a podcaster Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as Mac G, has announced on his podcast that he is on the line up for this year’s Cape Town international Jazz Festival. The DJ, music producer and podcaster who is also the host of Podcast and Chill that is co-hosted by Sol Phenduka, said he will perform at the jazz festival which takes place between May 3 and 4, 2024.

True to its roots of providing the performance space for a mix of established and bright new talent, this year’s festival will showcase African music royalty alongside their international counterparts. Mac G rose to fame in the 2000’s as a child star when he hosted a youth programme called on e.TV’s Craze Kids channel. He went on to grow even bigger in the media industry and later became a radio DJ and presenter, where he was employed by YFM and later 947. After leaving radio he still remained in the broadcasting space and started his own podcast in 2018, called Podcast and Chill.

Today, it is the number one podcast in Africa, with over one million subscribers. The infectious shock jock is popular for his shock humour, unpredictable personality and controversial questions that he often asks his guests. IOL recently reported the popular names that have been announced to be part of the line up, the stage is to have both local and international talent. Appearing on the bill for the 2024 CTIJF and joining the already announced artists, are the vocal tones of Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family (UK), alternative R&B group Moonchild (USA), Grammy-winning bassist virtuoso and experimental musician, singer, and songwriter MonoNeon (USA), who brings his unique existential jazz-funk to the party, while Francesca Biancoli’s (Italy/SA) contemporary melding of jazz and neo-soul will allow audiences to explore their own authenticity and daring. Bringing it home is South Africa’s platinum selling, Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, The Voice SA star and platinum record seller songbird, Ami Faku, the Hilton Schilder Quintet who have created a solid following for their unique Cape jazz sounds.

In addition other notable local musicians who will grace the stage includes, the much loved and highly respected South African jazz vocalist, pianist, and composer, Thandi Ntuli, who will present Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko, as well as the legendary pianist and composer Mervyn Africa, all of whom add some extra glittering sparkle to the re-imagined stages at the festival. For ticket information for the CTIJF Main Event that takes place May 3 to 4, 2024, there are some house rules to remember, such as: – No under 10s and no pass outs allowed.

– Weekend Pass R1,500 per person. – General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages. – Surcharge tickets are in operation for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show.