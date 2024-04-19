Cape Town International Jazz Festival: Free Greenmarket Square concert is back!

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s (CTIJF) free Greenmarket Square Concert is back. The concert will feature local and international acts including Matt Bianco, Judith Sephuma, Kujenga, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jerome Rex, DJ Eazy and Sophia.

With the countdown to the return of Africa’s Grandest Gathering already ticking away, the City of Cape Town and the CTIJF will once again stage its open-air concert on Thursday, May 2 from 4pm to 10pm. Music-lovers are in for a treat of a line-up. From the infectious beats of DJ Eazy and Sophia, who at only 11 years old is taking the music scene by storm, to the mesmerising melodies of Jerome Rex.

Sharing the stage with these artists are Micaela Kleinsmith, whose vocals will enchant listeners, and the dynamic fusion of Kujenga, delivering a sonic experience that transcends boundaries and genres. The excitement reaches its crescendo, however, with the performances of two music legends. All eyes will be on renowned songstress and the Queen of Afrojazz Judith Sephuma, while the iconic 1980s group Matt Bianco will infuse the evening with their signature blend of Latin jazz.

Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, will perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s (CTIJF) free Greenmarket Square Concert. File Picture: Independent Newspapers Held in the heart of the city at Green Market Square, this concert is the festivals' way of showing appreciation to the people of Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has become a jewel in our city’s events crown, showcasing the best of what Cape Town has to offer in terms of culture, hospitality and our local talent as well as being the perfect backdrop for national and international artists. “We are very happy that the CTIJF is back in town and thrilled to welcome music lovers from near and far to Greenmarket Square for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and camaraderie.” Concert-goers are advised that this is an alcohol-free event.

The free gig, which returns after a 4-year hiatus due to the epidemic, is the traditional curtain-raiser to the main event, the CTIJF, which takes place from May 3-4. Weekend passes for the festival are R1500 each. General admission festival tickets are R950 a night, which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages. Surcharge tickets are available for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 a person a show.