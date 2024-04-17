Blxckie back home with new music after his first tour in the US

By Simon Majadibodu Award-winning rapper, Blxckie, has just recently graced the music scene with a new single titled ‘All Faxx,’ following a successful tour across more than 20 cities in the US.

Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole, was on tour with American rapper, Bas, Reuben Vincent, and Hoosh. They performed in over 20 venues, starting in Dallas, before ending the tour in New York. While touring, he shared unforgettable moments from his performances on social media, including meeting up with Canadian rapper Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham and American rapper Jermaine ‘J. Cole’ Cole. After captivating audiences across North America for weeks, with the "We Only Talk About Real Shi*t When We’re F**ked Up" tour, the talented South African rapper Blxckie, is finally returning to the country with a new single.

He also graced the stage at the Dreamville Festival, in North Carolina. After ending his first-ever tour, Blxckie dropped a new single, All Faxx, which was recorded during his time in the US. The song is produced by Isaiah Nkhalo Zuza, best known as Herc Cut The Lights, and is a detailed trap song that tells Blxckie’s journey to success and reflects defining moments in life that led him to music.

The new song serves as a narration of his return home, to his eagerly awaited fans. Blxckie expressed immense excitement about the single's release, highlighting that the tour was an incredible experience. “It’s always great to drop new music to my fans, but this one is extra special. We have just wrapped an incredible and crazy tour, which has left me so inspired,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all who have supported him throughout the tour. “Big shout out to Bas and his team for bringing me out for such a life-changing experience. I am headed home right now and All Faxx will be out on all streaming platforms by the time land in SA-which will make my return home a celebration of the tour and this moment in my career,” Blxckie added. The single All Faxx is available across all digital platforms.