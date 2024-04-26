Kabza De Small vs DJ Kent vs Tyler ICU: Who will reign supreme at the Metro FM Awards?

The biggest names in music will be celebrated at the 2024 Metro FM Awards, on Saturday. Over the last few months there have been songs that have been on constant repeats on playlists, used on social media and had high radio rotation.

Songs such as ‘Imithandazo’, ‘Horns in the Sun’ and ‘Mnike’ have dominated and at the awards, they will go head-to-head in several categories. Amapiano is at the forefront of the awards, with both Kabza De Small and Tyler ICU receiving five nominations each. Both producers have had an excellent run for the past year, releasing music that has not only topped the charts, but also trended across social media platforms.

Kabza De Small received nominations for Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best Amapiano – all for the song ‘Imithandazo’ featuring Mthunzi. He is also nominated for Best Male Artist. ‘Imithandazo’ was highly successful, achieving huge success, with over 21 million streams on Spotify and is widely played at concerts and festivals. Just a month after its release, Mthunzi and Kabza De Small’s ‘Imithandazo’ is rising up the charts. Picture: Instagram/@mthunzisa Tyler ICU’s five nominations include Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Viral Challenge, and Best Amapiano – all for the ‘Mnike’, which features Tumelo. He is also nominated for the Artist of the Year award.

‘Mnike’ is a strong contender for all the categories it is nominated for, especially for Best Viral Challenge. The challenge was done across the world with many taking part on TikTok. Another strong contender to dominate the awards is the song ‘Horns in the Sun’ by DJ Kent ft MoT; Brenden Praise; Morda; and Thakzin (Thakzin remix). The song was highly played across concerts and festivals and had many people dancing on the dance floor. The song is nominated in three categories, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Best Dance.

All eyes will be watching the Song of the Year, category. This is a hotly-contested category and all the right songs are nominated. The winner of the category might just stir drama among fans, hard to forget how fans felt when Dlala Thukzin's song 'iPlan' featuring Zaba and Sykes didn't win Ukhozi FM Song of the Year. 'iPlan' is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Dance and votes will determine what award they win.