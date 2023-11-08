Song of the summer ‘iPlan’ goes double platinum, continues to top several charts

You’d be hard-pressed to go to any party, event or social gathering anywhere in Mzansi that involves music without hearing Dlala Thukzin, Sykes and Dogg DBN’s ‘iPlan’. Since its release back in September, the infectious summer anthem has been inescapable. In fact, you’re more likely to hear it several times at any given event than you are not to hear it at all.

As it continues to gain steam and top charts, Thukzin has announced that the song has been certified gone double platinum. According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), double platinum certification is for songs that sell over 40 000 units (the equivelant of 4.8 million streams). “Double Platinum in 4 weeks. Thank you for streaming and jamming to #iPlan ❤️🙏🏽.” He also took to Instagram to share the news. “DOUBLE PLATINUM 💿💿 Ng'yabonga!! 🥹❤️ @zaba_sa x @sykes_sa @dogg_dbn_ 💐💐💐”

Thukzin's post has drawn congratulatory messages from the likes of DJ Zinhle, Que DJ, Major League DJz, DJ Tira, Linda Mtoba, Ms Cosmo, Loki and Argento Dust.