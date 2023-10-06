Dlala Thukzin is taking the music industry by storm

If there are any people we should be celebrating right now in the entertainment industry, one of them has to be renowned DJ, producer, and record label founder Thuthuka Zindlovu, who is popularly known as Dlala Thukzin. Zindlovu, from Lamontville in Durban, has cemented his name within the creative space, taking on roles that go beyond just mixing songs on turntables.

He started pursuing his love for music at a young age, which was a result of hanging around his uncle, who was a DJ. Zindlovu was 12 when he started playing at local Durban clubs. Today, he is filling up spaces no one else can and dropping hit songs that shake up Mzansi’s dance floors every year. In May last year, Zindlovu staged his first fill-up “one-man concert” at Berea Rovers near Kings Park Stadium. The concert was a celebration of his achievements in the industry alongside some of the talented artists he has collaborated with.

Recently, he staged another sold-out “Dlala Thukzin Weekend”, which was a three-day event of fun, education, sports and partying. In filling up the Durban Amphitheatre on September 30, Zindlovu said the event planning was a bit tricky, but they managed to deal with it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iPlan. (@dlalathukzin) “We had a team that worked twenty-four-seven in order to make sure that we delivered the best show ever. This means that the nerves were a bit lighter because we had shared the responsibility as a team.

“We can never run away from challenges, more especially, financial challenges. However, we managed to overcome them. We will always make a plan. The success of such is just the work of God,” he said. Talking about the work of God, Zindlovu’s new viral song “iPlan”, taken from his latest Ep “Permanent Music 3”, has clocked over a million streams in two weeks on Spotify. It is safe to say that the song will make a strong contender for the 2023 song of the year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ingrooves Africa (@ingrooves_africa) Zindlovu said the song has just an amazingly short story.