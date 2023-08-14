Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small, and Skye Wanda lead 2023 SA Dance Music Awards nominations

Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, is leading with four nominations this year with the prestigious Best Gqom Record, Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ.

Following closely behind with three nominations is Kabelo Motha, aka Kabza De Small, with the Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ, and Nonhle Mhlongo, real name Skye Wanda, with the Best House Record, Best Female Vocalist and Best House Record.

The SA Dance Music Awards recognize and celebrate the artists who have pushed boundaries, broken barriers, and set new standards of innovation and creativity within the dance music industry.

As the premier platform in SA dedicated to honouring the exceptional talents and achievements of artists, producers, DJs and industry professionals in the realm of dance music, they strive to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions made to the local and global music scene.