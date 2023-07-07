Kabza De Small look-alike causes a stir

A graduate who recently posted a picture of himself online had people thinking he is Kabza De Small. In a world where celebrity look-alikes are not uncommon, a recent discovery of a striking resemblance between a South African graduate and renowned musician Kabza De Small has taken social media by storm.

When @KydotBesii released his graduation photos on social media, people couldn’t help but notice how much he resembled Kabza De Small from Scorpion King. Even after realising that it was not the real celebrity, tweeps marvelled over the graduates likeness to the iconic artist. it’s clear that the power of celebrity resemblances can captivate and unite people in unexpected ways.

Us'lalelisa i-Piano kanti uyafunda. 😩 pic.twitter.com/01SEZbmnjn — 𝙢𝙞𝙯𝙖𝙧 (@mizar) July 4, 2023 Here are some of the twitter reactions: @mizar wrote: “Us'lalelisa i-Piano kanti uyafunda.” Translated: “He is making us listen to Ipiano while he is studying”. @_shwabade_ added: “Kante what did you think he meant when he said private school piano.”

@Mamphephethe_10 commented: “Kabza de graduation gowns.” @benjymalgas added: “Graduate from Amapiano University of Mjaivo.” It appears as though @KydotBesii has been fighting these speculations for a very long time.