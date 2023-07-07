Independent Online
Friday, July 7, 2023

Kabza De Small look-alike causes a stir

When @KydotBesii released his graduation photos on social media, people couldn't help but notice how much he resembled Kabza De Small from Scorpion King. Picture: Kydot Besii/ Instagram

Published 2h ago

A graduate who recently posted a picture of himself online had people thinking he is Kabza De Small.

In a world where celebrity look-alikes are not uncommon, a recent discovery of a striking resemblance between a South African graduate and renowned musician Kabza De Small has taken social media by storm.

When @KydotBesii released his graduation photos on social media, people couldn’t help but notice how much he resembled Kabza De Small from Scorpion King.

Even after realising that it was not the real celebrity, tweeps marvelled over the graduates likeness to the iconic artist.

it’s clear that the power of celebrity resemblances can captivate and unite people in unexpected ways.

Here are some of the twitter reactions:

@mizar wrote: “Us'lalelisa i-Piano kanti uyafunda.” Translated: “He is making us listen to Ipiano while he is studying”.

@_shwabade_ added: “Kante what did you think he meant when he said private school piano.”

@Mamphephethe_10 commented: “Kabza de graduation gowns.”

@benjymalgas added: “Graduate from Amapiano University of Mjaivo.”

It appears as though @KydotBesii has been fighting these speculations for a very long time.

As such, he took to Twitter to set the record straight. He wrote: “People are complaining that I’ve been studying while they were dancing to my piano songs, for the last time I’m not @KabzaDeSmall_I’m just a graduate looking for teaching employment.. or I might as well learn to produce.”

