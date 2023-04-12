WATCH: Kwesta and Kabza De Small are larger-than-life in new Ofentse Mwase-directed visuals for ‘Huzet’

Multi platinum-selling rapper Kwesta and amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small have released a video for “Huzet”, the lead single to their recent collaborative album, “Speak N Vrostaan”.
The music video, which was directed by the award-winning local director Ofentse Mwase, sees the pair enjoying some time in the hood and spinning cars with a group of friends.
It also features some eye-catching scenes of an exaggerated caricature of Kwesta, Kabza and Ma-E walking through various kasis.
“We Finally Here,” Kwesta shared on Instagram on Monday. “#Huzet Visuals live from midnight! @kabelomotha_ @maezeedoesit @realfkamash @ofentsemwase @omfilmssa.”
The song sees De Small, a prolific amapiano producer, make his first appearance behind the mic as a vocalist on the song’s catchy hook.
Earlier in the year, Kwesta explained how this came to be. “The beat was playing, and I was writing and trying to figure out where to go with the song.”
“He goes out for a cigarette, and when he comes back, he just starts mumbling without the words. And I’m like, ‘wait, what?’ But he was just vibing to the song. It wasn’t even something that he was suggesting that we do.
“And I was like, ‘yo man, record that’, and he jumped on the mic and recorded that mumbling.”
They then sat down and refined it. “As soon as that happened, that’s when I started saying, ‘no ntwana, you need to get on the mic more’.
“Plus, his voice is dope. And it doesn’t seem like it was anything new for him because some people speak a certain way, and then when they record, there's a fear or lack of confidence.”
Last week, Kwesta announced that he’d be celebrating 16 years in the music industry with a legacy concert at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena.
“I am but a product of your love and support,” he said. “A work of many contributors. Made in the ghetto by maids in the ghetto. 5 albums in and a life long verse. This is THE 16th BAR of the perfect verse.”