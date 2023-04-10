Kwesta announces ‘The 16th Bar’, a legacy concert in celebration of his illustrious career

Veteran local rapper Kwesta has announced his own concert at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on August 12 in celebration of his 16 years in the music industry. The “Spirit” hitmaker took to Instagram last week to share the news with his fans.

“I am but a product of your love and support. A work of many contributors,” he said. “Made in the ghetto by maids in the ghetto. 5 albums in and a life long verse. This is THE 16th BAR of the perfect verse.” “Thank you for writing it with me. A celebration of 16 years in the game. The 16th Bar. Carnival City Big Top Arena. 12 August 2023. Tickets available now! @computicket Click the link in the bio. @carnivalcity_sun.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) The announcement was accompanied by a trailer which saw Kwesta walking around the Big Top Arena in a GALxBOY shirt.

The concert, which is presented by iLokishi and Party People, is being promoted as a “legacy” showcase. The 34-year-old rapper is coming off the back of his recent nomination under the Best Kwaito/Gqon Song category at the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards. His nomination came for “Mrholo Wayizolo”, which was a single from him and Kabza De Small’s recent album, “Speak n Vrostaan”.