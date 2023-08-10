Women breaking barriers: DJ Portia SA marches to the beat of her own drum

Social media is filled with celebrations of women across Mzansi. While the Gram shows off the cutest outfits and social gatherings… for most women, this month is a reminder of the hardships endured by the women who fought for our freedom. We went in search of South African women who are showing resilience by taking up spaces in male-dominated sectors.

We met female DJ Portia Mackenzie, a popular Cape Town DJ who grew up in a household with music playing 24/7. “In my home there was music constantly playing, the radio was always on or someone was playing music, so that’s where my love for it started. I soon followed in my dad’s footsteps. He is a former DJ.” DJ Portia SA, as she is fondly known, has a resident slot on Heart 104.9FM and regularly plays at various nightclubs and private events around the Mother City.

Her passion for community upliftment also means she gets to teach her craft to children living in the Cape Flats. This year marks 17 years of her being a DJ and she says the flame still burns like the first day she hit the decks. “The biggest event I’ve ever played at was the annual Switching On of the Lights Festival in Cape Town.

DJ Portia Mackenzie. Picture: Supplied “The highlight for me was walking onto that stage and playing in front of thousands of people, which was very nerve-racking, I’m not going to lie, but at the same time it was such a proud moment for me, making it to such a big stage and representing women. “I was the first female DJ to play at that event.” But things weren’t always rosy for DJ Portia SA, who plays in a predominantly male industry. She often faces the wrath of male DJs.

“Yeah, there are challenges here and there because of jealousy. Some males don’t like the fact that I stepped into ‘their industry’ and made moves, but there are others that watched my journey and applaud me for how far I’ve come and what I’ve contributed so far. “There’s way too much politics in this industry which I choose not to be part of. My main focus has always been to entertain and share my love for music with everyone. “Self-motivation is key, there are down days, but when that happens I remind myself why I’m doing what I’m doing. I travel a lot, which I love.

“I prefer playing outside Cape Town because the hospitality and love you get is phenomenal.” DJ Portia Mackenzie. Picture: Supplied DJ Portia SA touched on safety as well, given all the night-time gigs she gets. “Safety is an issue in general for females. We need to think twice before making a decision to go out and let our hair down, which is damn sad.