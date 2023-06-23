SA’s youngest female resident DJ calls on your support for her winter project

Cape Town - South Africa’s youngest female DJ who has a resident slot on mainstream radio is calling on your support as she hosts a blanket drive this Saturday. DJ Sophia, only nine-years-old, is one of the big names in the industry and has been making waves since she won a DJ competition held in Retreat in Cape Town in December 2019.

The Grade 4 pupil from the Southern suburbs currently holds a resident slot on The Good Vibes Show with DJ Reddy D every second Friday on GoodHope FM. DJ Sophia got her love of music from her DJ father, Ian Petersen and showed real interest at four-years-old when she started playing around with her father’s equipment. Her curiosity piqued his interest and since then he started teaching her. All support is welcomed. And while many in the entertainment industry had to become creative to keep their audiences locked into their good tunes, Sophia hit the decks and used social media to her advantage, hosting livestreams.

While she may be booked for numerous gigs and shows, she is not stopping there and has since opened her own company - DJ Sophia Music. So while she has captured audiences with her amazing mixes, a recent loss in her life has made her determined to bring about change. In April, Sophia lost her grandfather, who her mother, Sharna Petersen described as her biggest fan and biggest source of motivation.

DJ Sophia from Cape Town is only nine-years-old, but she plans to hit the decks and help the elderly. Picture: Facebook/DJ Sophia “They were very close,” Sharna said. Speaking to IOL, the sweet girl with the sleekest mixes, revealed she will be hosting a blanket park-off. The aim of the initiative is to collect blankets and non-perishable food items to the most vulnerable in society - our elderly.

“My parents have also taught me that giving is better than receiving and always to be kind. “The reason for this project is also to commemorate my pappa,” she said. Sophia, who has a 19-year-old brother, is determined to make this event a success.

Sharna said the family has chosen the Erica Home in their area as beneficiaries. “We call them our forgotten heroes. When you enter the home your heart will just melt. Sophia wanted to do this for them in honour of her pappa,” she explained. Car and biker clubs are expected to pull up at the venue and Sophia and her father will be bringing all the vibes as they hit the decks to those coming to do drop-offs at the site.