Help Delft High School cheerleaders get to nationals

Cape Town - A fairly new Cape Flats high school cheerleading team has made the cut to a national competition, but need your help getting there. Pupils from Delft High School in Delft, a school established in 2020, are excited to be heading to Durban for the South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (SAMCA) National Majorette and Cheerleading competition.

The team, Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading is the school’s first cheerleading team and only started competing this year with 21 girls in the squad. The school currently only offers Grade 8 to Grade 11. Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading squad from Delft High School on the Cape Flats. Picture: Supplied Speaking to IOL, school secretary and coach, Natasha Brandt said the squad members come from all areas of Delft.

Delft is usually associated with drug abuse, gangsterism, violent crimes and poverty, however, this team hopes to break these stereotypes and breathe fresh air into their community. She said they had 25 girls in total, aged between 13 and 18-years-old. Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading squad from Delft High School on the Cape Flats. Picture: Supplied “These girls could be anywhere, but they choose to always attend practice sessions during the week and on weekends,” Brandt said.

“I am so privileged to work with such a crazy and uniquely diverse group of girls. These girls have worked hard and earned their place to compete at nationals, but we are just not getting funding anywhere,” she said. The competition is set to take place from July 1 until July 9 at the Queensmead Hockey Stadium in Berea. Phoenix All Stars fall within the small and large all girls section of the cheerleading division.

Phoenix All Stars Cheerleading squad from Delft High School on the Cape Flats. Picture: Supplied Brandt said while the level of excitement among the girls is high, the worry about finances is getting to the team. Their accommodation would cost R42,000 from July 5 until July 9. Food costs are estimated to be R10,000.

“Transport is a little tricky. We've been trying to find suitable transport for the girls to transport the girls from Cape Town to Durban and back. Then we also need transport to and from the venue and accommodation. “We are only competing on July 7 and 8. We want to leave Cape Town on July 4, so that we can arrive in Durban, on July 5. We will be returning home the day after the competition on July 9,” Brandt said. She said this is the first time any of these girls have entered such a big competition.

“It would mean the world to the team to go to this competition. None of our girls have ever entered a competition of this magnitude before. Only four girls on the team competed at provincials before in 2020, but due to Covid-19, the competition ended in round one. “They were on other teams at the time, at primary and other schools. They are excited and nervous at the same time. It will be their first time going to nationals,” Brandt said. She said she had sent emails to everyone she could think of hoping to get sponsorship for the squad, however, she has never received any response.

“Time is against us now, and I don't know what else to do. “I cannot let the girls down. They have just worked too hard for this. I want these girls to have a sense of accomplishment, a chance to show that Delft isn't just about negativity. “Good can come from Delft, and it should start with them.

“Please help us get to Durban in any way you can,” Brandt pleaded. If you would like to make any contributions or donations towards this squad representing their high school, you can call Delft High School and speak to Natasha Brandt at 021 023 2510 or connect via email at N[email protected] or [email protected]. [email protected]