WATCH: Tyler ICU’s ‘Mnike’ continues to blaze a trail across the world as amapiano continues to draw global interest

Actress and TV personality Kandi Burruss is the latest American star to hop onto the viral “Mnike” dance challenge. The 47-year-old posted a video on her Instagram and TikTok platforms dancing alongside dancer Anthony Marquis.

On it, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star flawlessly executes the dance challenge — facial expressions, hand gestures and all. “Ok! I think practicing with @iam.gifted_ helped me get a little better,” she shared. “What do you think? #mnikedancechallenge #amapiano”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) Elsewhere, Wiz Khalifa, who recently shared that he’s going to be releasing some amapiano music of his own, shared two Instagram reels of himself exercising while listening to several amapiano hits. The songs on his reel included “Mnike”, which he sang along to, Lady Amar, Murumba Pitch and Cici’s “Hamba Juba”, as well as “ZoTata” by Pcee, Mr JazziQ and Justin99.

Over the weekend boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who was a promotional tour in the country, was also spotted dancing to amapiano at a couple of Joburg night clubs. “Mnike” is on course to become the best streaming local amapiano song ever on global streaming giant Spotify by the end of the year. Currently the song is sitting on 13 million streams. The best streaming song on the platform is currently DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Ami Faku’s “Abalele”, which is sitting on just under 16 million streams.

“Be careful what you’re listening to in other languages because you don’t know what they’re saying,” she started. “I’ve been seeing this song all over TikTok, ‘Mnike” by Tyler ICU and I see everyone post about the song. “But I was listening to it yesterday and my spirit, I don’t know why, but it went really funny. So I just got the thought to look up the words.” She then put up a screenshot of the lyrics directly translated to English. “The song is Zulu and it’s translated to English here,” she added.