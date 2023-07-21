WATCH: Tyler ICU’s ‘Mnike’ continues to blaze a trail across the world as amapiano continues to draw global interest

Actress and TV personality Kandi Burruss is the latest American star to hop onto the viral “Mnike” dance challenge.
The 47-year-old posted a video on her Instagram and TikTok platforms dancing alongside dancer Anthony Marquis.
On it, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star flawlessly executes the dance challenge — facial expressions, hand gestures and all. “Ok! I think practicing with @iam.gifted_ helped me get a little better,” she shared.
“What do you think? #mnikedancechallenge #amapiano”
WATCH: Kandi Burruss and her choreographer slay 'Mnike' viral challenge but that pronunciation needs practice
WATCH: Askies? US woman claims Tyler ICU’s global amapiano hit ‘Mnike’ is evil in viral video
Tyler ICU is ensuring Mzansi feels his music with back-to-back hit releases
5 breakthrough local talent that took 2022 by storm
Elsewhere, Wiz Khalifa, who recently shared that he’s going to be releasing some amapiano music of his own, shared two Instagram reels of himself exercising while listening to several amapiano hits.
The songs on his reel included “Mnike”, which he sang along to, Lady Amar, Murumba Pitch and Cici’s “Hamba Juba”, as well as “ZoTata” by Pcee, Mr JazziQ and Justin99.
Over the weekend boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who was a promotional tour in the country, was also spotted dancing to amapiano at a couple of Joburg night clubs.
“Mnike” is on course to become the best streaming local amapiano song ever on global streaming giant Spotify by the end of the year.
Currently the song is sitting on 13 million streams. The best streaming song on the platform is currently DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Ami Faku’s “Abalele”, which is sitting on just under 16 million streams.
Earlier in the month, an American woman claimed she had Google translated the song’s lyrics and came to the conclusion that it’s an evil song.
“Be careful what you’re listening to in other languages because you don’t know what they’re saying,” she started. “I’ve been seeing this song all over TikTok, ‘Mnike” by Tyler ICU and I see everyone post about the song.
“But I was listening to it yesterday and my spirit, I don’t know why, but it went really funny. So I just got the thought to look up the words.” She then put up a screenshot of the lyrics directly translated to English.
“The song is Zulu and it’s translated to English here,” she added.
“Everyone’s dancing to it and everyone’s having a great time to it. I’m a Christian and I do believe that there’s life and death in the power of the tongue.”
She later apologised and said she didn’t realise Google translations were not particularly accurate when it comes to translating African languages into English.