LOOK: Porsha Williams honours her husband’s Nigerian traditions at their wedding

The couple, who have been engaged since May 2021 after dating for one month, kicked off their union with a traditional Nigerian wedding on November 25. The bride wore a red custom gown by Lakimmy, paired with an okuku (traditional crown) and beads by Kishlys Beads. The groom donned a white attired by Deji & Kola and completed the look with red beads.

Speaking to People Magazine, Williams said, as an Edo bride, she had to honour her husband’s culture.

"I wanted to make sure that I was as respectful as possible because I didn't want to not do anything that wasn't within the tradition, within their culture. So I had to be very, very serious, and I was very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture. I learned a lot."

On Saturday, they had an American-style wedding in Atlanta, which 350 guests attended. The bride walked the aisle in a white lace Frida ball gown while Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain".