LOOK: Porsha Williams honours her husband’s Nigerian traditions at their wedding

American TV personality Porsha Williams tied to knot to Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia at a star-studded wedding this past weekend.
The couple, who have been engaged since May 2021 after dating for one month, kicked off their union with a traditional Nigerian wedding on November 25. The bride wore a red custom gown by Lakimmy, paired with an okuku (traditional crown) and beads by Kishlys Beads. The groom donned a white attired by Deji & Kola and completed the look with red beads.
Speaking to People Magazine, Williams said, as an Edo bride, she had to honour her husband’s culture.
"I wanted to make sure that I was as respectful as possible because I didn't want to not do anything that wasn't within the tradition, within their culture. So I had to be very, very serious, and I was very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture. I learned a lot."
On Saturday, they had an American-style wedding in Atlanta, which 350 guests attended. The bride walked the aisle in a white lace Frida ball gown while Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang "For Every Mountain".
Her husband wore a military suit, and then for the reception, Mrs Guobadia changed into a gown by Albina Dyla. She danced the night away while the R&B group Dru Hill gave a live performance.
“I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, 'Beauty Is Her Name.' I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together,” she told People Magazine.
Some esteemed guests who attended the wedding included RHOA cast Nene Leaks, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora.
Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives was also in attendance, and these were some of the best-dressed guests.