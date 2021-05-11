Porsha Williams is engaged to 'RHOA' co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband

Fresh of the final part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (RHOA) season 13 reunion, Porsha Williams announced that she is engaged to her co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Last month, Falynn announced that after being married for two years the couple had decided to end their marriage on her Instagram Stories.

She said: "After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways."

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children.

“This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

After only being together for a month, Porsha and Simon announced that not only were they dating but that they’re getting married via social media on Tuesday.

This came as a shock to many fans of the show since, Falynn was introduced as a friend of Porsha’s on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Porsha said: “Our relationship began a month ago – yes we are crazy in love.

“I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The “Real Housewives” star goes on to make it clear that she had nothing to do with the former couple’s divorce and that she is not friends with Falynn.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.

”I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

On season 13, Porsha and her baby’s daddy Dennis McKinley tried to make it work after he was caught cheating, however, they decide it was better for them to be co-parents and she said in her post that he was supportive of her new relationship.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.

“Two black men stepping up and being amazing people – let’s praise them!!!!

“It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins.”

Simon also shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page where he confirmed their engagement.

“RHOA” fans were shocked by this news with fellow castmate Kenya Moore also adding her two cents on the matter.

Anyway I wish Porsha and Falynn’s ex the best pic.twitter.com/jvgxCVPGYE — K. (@katlego_tefu) May 11, 2021

I can’t believe Porsha has provided me with this kind of entertainment at this time of day 🤣🤣🤣 — Generically Black (@THISisLULE) May 11, 2021

Falynn was introduced as an associate/friend of Porsha’s on #RHOA & now Porsha is in love with her ex-husband that she just divorced in March‼️



Porsha ain’t shit for that! pic.twitter.com/yUVuheddfv — I AM KIARA (@OriginalFox_) May 11, 2021

Porsha really bout to carry another season of #RHOA solely on her back... she bout to be 3 for 3! pic.twitter.com/VDtbmFC30u — El Cantanté💫 (@TheJessieWoo) May 11, 2021

I don’t think any of us were expecting to get news of Porsha being with Falynn’s ex-husband on this lovely night like I’m truly shocked #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Z2QhYjgd2y — My Thoughts Are Free (@ksthoughtss) May 11, 2021

Porsha really SHOOK the MF table tonight. My whole TL is in SHAMBLES. I’m SCREAMING!!😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/jGidxM35ED — Reality Speedd (@realityspeedd) May 11, 2021

Porsha looking around at what she’s about to change about the house https://t.co/koPEfMjctj — Mina. (@KaminaBlue) May 11, 2021