Legal things to consider before saying 'I do'
13 December 2018 | Relationships
A painter at the wedding can capture a scene in a unique way
11 December 2018 | Weddings
Beyond The Cake: Wedding desserts trend toward fun, variety
6 December 2018 | Weddings
Many couples say ‘I do’ to Zero-Waste weddings
5 December 2018 | Weddings
The best destinations for a summer wedding
Having trouble looking for the right location for your summer wedding? Hopefully, this article will give you an idea of where to go.28 November 2018 | Travel Tips
Bridal magazine that refused to feature gay couples goes out of business
The founders of White magazine said in a statement that they have received "a flood of judgment" since making their decision.22 November 2018 | Relationships
Stella McCartney's first bridal collection will feature a dress inspired by Duchess Meghan
Stella McCartney has launched her first ever bridal collection - which contains a dress inspired by Duchess Meghan.15 November 2018 | Weddings
Enjoy a fairytale Italian castle wedding for R1 500 - but there's a catch
If you have dreamed of tying the knot in a fairytale castle in Italy you can now rent one for just over R1 500 — and the whole place will be exclusively yours.13 November 2018 | Travel News