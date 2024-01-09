Wedding party barges into coffee shop, has ceremony without permission and now refuses to pay venue fees

Anyone who has ever planned a wedding knows that it can cost a small fortune. One of the more costly items on the long list is undoubtedly the venue.

Where one decides to have a wedding sets the scene for the day. This bridal pair decided that a coffee shop would be an ideal location but failed to mention that to the owner of the establishment. Therefore it’s no surprise that the owner of Mansion Society coffee shop was left livid after a wedding party popped into his store without any notification and proceeded to have the ceremony there.

The owner took to Instagram to share a short clip of the ceremony taking place. Wedding ceremony took place inside the coffee shop. Picture: Instagram/Mansion Society

Along with the video, he relayed what happened on the day. “Today while our staff was expecting a normal Sunday, we noticed a downpour of patrons walking in,” he wrote. “Soon enough there was a full bridal and groomsmen party, a wedding officiant, wedding photographers and patrons leaving personal items including wedding gifts, coats, purses all throughout the coffee shop as they took over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansion Society (@mansionsocietyindy) “A (beautiful) bride walked in and proceeded to have a wedding ceremony with zero knowledge to us,” he continued.

He mentioned that it was a group of about 20 to 30 people who blocked the pathways for other customers trying to enter the coffee shop. He added that the coffee shop does in fact book for private events and are proud to host bridal and baby showers, engagement shoots, parties, and private events. A week later they posted an update on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansion Society (@mansionsocietyindy) According to the owner the bride reached out to them offering a $200 (about R3, 700) donation.

“We will wait for payment from the bride to hopefully leave this in the past, an invoice has been sent.”