6 ways to stop your in-laws from interfering with your wedding planning

Planning a wedding is an exciting and special time for any couple, however, it can be stressful and overwhelming, especially if you have to deal with meddling in-laws. It’s only natural that they would want to be involved in the planning of your wedding, but don’t allow their opinions to affect the vision you have for your big day even if they are assisting financially.

Here are some tips on how to make sure that your in-laws don’t interfere too much with your wedding planning and ruin the experience. Set clear boundaries from the start It’s important to have a conversation with your partner and your in-laws early on in the planning process to establish boundaries and expectations. Let them know what level of involvement you are comfortable with and what decisions you would like to make as a couple.

Communicate openly and honestly Keep the lines of communication open with your in-laws throughout the planning process. Let them know about any decisions you have made or any concerns you may have, and listen to their input respectfully. It’s important to address any issues or conflicts as they arise to prevent them from escalating.

Communicating openly will keep all parties happy. Picture: Freepik Stay firm on your priorities Remember that this is your wedding day, and it's important to prioritise what is most important to you and your partner. Don’t be afraid to politely but firmly assert your decisions and preferences when it comes to the details of the wedding, even if it means saying no to suggestions from your in-laws. Delegate tasks and responsibilities If your in-laws are eager to help with the wedding planning, consider delegating specific tasks or responsibilities to them that align with their interests and strengths.

This can help them feel involved in the process without interfering with your overall vision for the wedding. Involve them in meaningful ways While it’s important to set boundaries, it can also be beneficial to involve your in-laws in meaningful ways that allow them to feel included and valued. Consider inviting them to join in on specific tasks or activities that they can contribute to, such as helping with DIY projects or attending meetings with suppliers.