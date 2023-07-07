Meddling future mother-in-law wants to dictate bride’s wedding dress choice: ‘We can do better’

A bride’s wedding gown is something very special and personal to her and finding the perfect one isn’t always easy. So the last thing she needs is someone else interfering with that process.

Especially if that person is her mother-in-law-to-be. A 25-year-old woman has had the unfortunate experience of having to deal with a meddling future mother-in-law who wants to be involved with her choice of wedding gown. The bride-to-be has taken to Reddit’s “AmItheA**hole” group to share her frustrating experience.

She writes that she is getting married to her 26-year-old fiancé next year and that his mother is very excited about it and has been very involved with the planning. This has not been an issue until now. “I’m currently looking for a wedding dress and my future MIL (mother-in-law) insisted on looking with me. I had no issue with that until recently when we went shopping and she kept criticising every dress I tried on and kept saying things like ‘No that's not for US’, ‘WE can do better’. I was getting irritated but kept it inside to not cause any drama,” shared the frustrated bride-to-be.

“At some point, I tried on a dress and immediately fell in love. I looked at the saleswoman and told her it was the one that I wanted. My future MIL did not agree and was like ‘Are you kidding? I don't want that one, she's not pretty.” “I tried to remain as polite as possible and told her that although I was thankful she volunteered to come with me, it was still MY future wedding dress and therefore MY choice and that I was gonna choose that one whether she liked the dress or not.” At this point, the future MIL started crying and told her that she was ungrateful and selfish.

“When I told my fiancé what happened, he said I should've been more understanding because as he was her only kid, it was her only chance to live this. The upset bride-to-be has turned to Reddit users to ask them if she’s the a**hole for telling her future MIL off. “NTA. Why is the mom so dramatic? It's your wedding and your dress. You have to wear it, not her. Also, why is your fiance is saying you should be more considerate about her feelings? This doesn't make any sense her. Kinda a red flag/toxic trait to make you feel bad instead of staying on your side,” was one person’s response.

“This is your red flag. Your fiancé is always going to take his mommy's side. You have to decide if that's the battle you want to fight for the rest of your life,” commented another.