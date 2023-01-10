Bride-to-be’s controlling mother-in-law wants to choose her wedding make-up

From the wedding dress, hair and make-up, all brides plan their bridal looks down to the finest detail. Most brides even have a hair and make-up trial run to ensure that the look is just right and to make any adjustments if needed.

However, this unfortunate bride has to deal with a controlling mother-in-law who wants to have a say about almost every aspect of her wedding look. She took to Reddit’s AITA group to share her experience and to vent about how her fiancé is taking the mother-in-law’s side. The question she poses to the group is, “AITA for calling my fiancé delusional for wanting me to let his mom pick my makeup/look for the wedding?” and goes into detail about the position she’s finding herself in.

“My fiancé and I are getting married. He comes from a conservative family and his mom has been up in the wedding planning posing as ‘supervisor’ to oversee and to ‘catch and eliminate’ anything that could be seen as ‘offensive’” shares the bride-to-be. “After the wedding dress fiasco, I was told to get a dress that wasn't showing too much 'skin', came the make-up issue.” “I showed my fiancé some looks I wanted to choose from and he gasped and said his mom would have a stroke if she saw ‘these’. I, in frustration, asked what I should do and the next thing I knew, but did not expect, was for her to send me ‘looks’ of models with almost no make-up or light make-up. No eyeshadow, no glowy lipstick just a plain look.

She refused to choose from her suggestions, and the couple had an argument. “My fiancé came home and argued about how I'm planning on humiliating him and family at the wedding by wanting to look like a ’clown’ and make a joke out of BOTH of us. I snapped and called him delusional to think I’ll let his mom get a say in what make-up I should wear since it's my face. He said there's no such thing as ‘mine’ and ‘yours’ in marriage and that I'm clearly too ‘immature’ for it. Do you think she was an a*****e for calling her fiancé “delusional’?