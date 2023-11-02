Cape Town couple get wedding of their dreams without paying a cent

Love was the winner on Saturday when a couple from Belhar, Cape Town, who had met on Facebook in 2021, had their dream wedding without paying a cent. Samantha, 32, and Ashley Lodewyk, 29, are both unemployed and decided to get married in casual clothes as they could not afford anything else.

Samantha told the Daily Voice that she went to get her hair done by her friend Melissa, who works at Hair Whizz Salon in Belhar on Saturday, never dreaming that she would be walking out of the salon all glammed up and “feeling like a true bride”. HOLY UNION: Pentecostal church, Glenhaven. Picture: Supplied

“We had nothing, everyone disappointed us but my cousin-in-law bought a cake and gave me R200 to do my hair,” Samantha said. “The plan was to get married in my parents’ house because my husband’s contract ended in September, and we had some hardship but we were determined to get married. “When I arrived at the salon, Melissa introduced me to her manager Lizel and everyone was excited for me. I got emotional because I had niks (nothing) and Liezl offered to do my make-up and nails and gave me and my husband wedding attire for free. Kyk hoe werk die Here (Look, how the Lord works).”

The bride received a white bridal gown, a crown, earrings and high heels as well as a bouquet of flowers, while Ashley got a suit, shirt, belt, shoes and bowtie. Even their “wedding car” – an e-hailing taxi – was sponsored.

NAILED IT: Lizel with bride to be Lizel Fransma, owner of Hair Whizz Salon, said the couple’s story touched her heart. “I asked Samantha if they are sorted and she got emotional and told me that they have nothing to wear. I took out dresses which I was sponsored with to help underprivileged matriculants.

“The clothes fit them, then her husband came and I gave him my belt, just to make their day beautiful,” she said. Samantha says they got married the Saturday afternoon at the Protestant Pentecostal Church in Glenhaven, Bellville South with 10 people in attendance while the pastor, who gave up his fee, organised cake and tea. The next day further blessings awaited them.

“On Sunday a lady in church blessed us both with rings. My uncle and two kerksusters (church sisters) blessed us with R400 each, which we used to buy food and electricity,” she added. OFFICIAL: The Lodewyks, pastor and family

Samantha says they feel blessed, especially after suffering a tragic loss in July, when their baby girl was stillborn at eight months. “My dad caught the baby but she was quiet, she didn’t cry. I gave birth on the bed but she was born bridged and came out feet first,” an emotional Samantha recalled. A grateful Ashley thanked everyone who contributed to their wedding.