No wedding gift, no invite! Bride-to-be wants wedding gifts or you’re not invited

Weddings are expensive. So it’s understandable that the bride and groom would expect a thank you gift from their guests.

It doesn’t even have to be anything lavish, but it’s the thought that counts. While it is common practice to do so, it seems this groom’s family is not in the habit of buying gifts. An angry bride-to-be has taken to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” group to vent about the fact that her fiancé’s side of the family will not be buying them gifts for their wedding.

After setting up a gift registry and asking her fiancé to have a look at it, he immediately told her that his extended family members wouldn't be expecting to give them any gifts at their wedding. “He said that at most we might get a bottle of wine from somebody, but that we would not get anything from his aunts, uncles, cousins etc so doing a registry is ‘a bit much’ given nobody is going to look at it,” wrote the bride-to-be. “I was absolutely shocked - I think it is the height of bad manners to attend a party (whether it's a wedding or a birthday or whatnot) and not bring a gift of some sort.

“I cannot imagine going to an event someone has organised for me - eating a three-course meal they've paid for, dancing to a DJ they've paid for, drinking the drinks they've paid for - and not even bothering to buy them a $15 kettle. I think it's extremely entitled and lacking in any class,” she continued. She then told him that if any of his relatives could not be bothered to bring a gift to the wedding, then she would rather they not attend at all. “My partner thinks I am overreacting and acting like a diva bride; that it is perfectly fine for his relatives to give us nothing on our wedding day and that I need to stop getting my ideas on what weddings look like from social media,” she added.

She’s now turned to Reddit users to find out if she’s an a**hole for telling her fiancé that if his extended family have no intention of giving them a gift at their wedding, then they shouldn’t attend. Unfortunately for her, most users have voted against her. “YTA - you're not spending that money on them, you're spending it on YOUR WEDDING!!! Are you getting married for the gifts, or for the man you have chosen to spend the rest of your life with?” responded one user.

Another agreed saying: “YTA - Wow. Okay, yes - it is customary to give a gift when you attend a wedding. But your reaction is way over the top. Wedding are celebrations, not transactions.”