‘My future mother-in-law tried on my wedding dress. Now I want her to pay for a new one’

Finding the perfect wedding dress takes time. So one can well imagine this bride-to-be’s joy when she finally found her special dress.

Unfortunately, her joy was short-lived after her future mother-in-law stepped in and made a ridiculous demand. “I bought my wedding dress weeks ago. My future mother-in-law kept pestering me about trying it on but I firmly refused,” wrote a bride who had taken to Reddit’s ‘AmItheA**hole’ group to share her frustration. “I finally shut it down after she offered me $100 to let her try it on. Her reasoning for persisting so much? She says it's because of her ‘love’ for wedding dresses and her obsession with them,” she continued.

“Yesterday, I came home from work early and I found my fiancé at home. He freaked out after seeing me and tried to prevent me from going into my room while trying to text somebody on his phone. “I opened the door and was shocked to see his mom standing there wearing my dress. I instantly pulled out my phone and took a photo of her in it.” After taking the photo she told her future mother-in-law that she has to pay her for a new wedding dress in three days or else she will show the whole family the picture of the mother in her wedding dress.

“She started crying and then left and my fiancé blew up at me saying I can't be serious and that I overreacted because his mom just wanted to try the dress on, no harm done. But I refused to listen to him because, in my opinion, the dress should only be worn by the bride and the bride only,” she wrote. She added that she felt disgusted looking at the dress and in fact no longer wants it. “I spent 3K on this dress and worked hard to get it. I can't stand looking at it but people in my family think I'm escalating things and risking my relationship with not only FMIL but my fiancé as well.

She’s turned to Reddit users to find out if she’s the a**hole for demanding that her FMIL pays for a new wedding dress.