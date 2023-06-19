Seriously single seeks advice: ‘I’m not getting married but I want to try on wedding dresses’

From a young age girls dream about their wedding day but most of all they dream about their wedding dress. But what happens when that day doesn’t come?

This Reddit user is at a point in her life where she’s positive that she will never get married. “I’m pretty happy being alone and living how I like, with plenty of family and friends for company,” writes user tishy19 on the Wedding Dress group. A group where brides-to-be usually post images of their wedding dresses.

User tishy19, however, has no picture to post but simply wants to know from other Reddit users if it would be fine for her to try on wedding dresses even though she’s not getting married. “I very much want to see what I’d look like in a beautiful wedding dress,” she writes. Her concern is that she doesn’t want to take up a sales assistant’s time when she has no intention of buying a dress.

“I’ve always thought that those working at a bridal shop work on commissions and if I was to take up their time knowing I’m not planning on buying anything, that would be incredibly selfish on my part,” she concludes. Unfortunately for her, it seems sales ladies feel that it would be wrong of her to do so. One Reddit user responded: “As a former bridal consultant of 10 years please don’t lie about it. Call us up beforehand and ask if it’s ok. Set up an appointment not a Saturday as that’s usually the busiest day. Just be transparent.

“And tell them you would like the full experience. Some shops might turn you down, but some might look at it as an opportunity to help someone who would then refer their friends who are engaged to come to that shop. “Most shops are privately owned small businesses and depend heavily on word of mouth, so if they’re kind to you they expect you to be kind to them.” “Honestly, as a former bridal stylist, I'm going to advise against this. Stylists maintain their jobs by holding a certain closing ratio of appointments.