While weddings can be costly for the bride and groom, it can be just as costly for their guests. There’s the outfit, travelling costs and of course, the wedding gift that can set one back a pretty penny.

While weddings might not come around all that often, birthday parties do. Then there are baby showers, birthday parties and even graduation parties, all of which guests have to spend money on gifts for. A 34-year-old guy, who’s asexual and child-free, has had enough of spending money on others and thinks it’s time others spend money on him. The Reddit user took to the AITAH group to find out if he’s being an a**hole for wanting his family to buy him wedding gifts even though he has no intention of getting married.

“I love my life. I have no plans to change it at any point in the future. But I come from a large family and am frequently getting invited to weddings, birthday parties, gender reveals, graduations, and retirements. It gets to be a lot, and over the last few years I have gotten tired of giving gifts, especially when there are no more "major life events" where I would get them,” he writes. In a bid to get gifts, he sent out an announcement card with his picture on the front, and text saying "exciting news". Inside he explained that he will not be getting married or having kids, and included a link to an Amazon registry for gifts people could get him. “I tried to make the card funny, pointing out that in the big scheme of things I was saving them money by not having a wedding. But this has not gone over well, family members are furious and offended. I thought it would be taken as a joke and maybe I would get some new camping gear out of it. So far that is not the case,” he added.

He ended the post saying, “So let me have it Reddit, am I the a**hole?” Unfortunately for him, many users thought that he was in fact the a**hole. “YTA (you’re the a**hole). why not throw yourself a big milestone birthday with all the trimmings?” commented one Reddit user.