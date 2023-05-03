‘My family wants me to apologise to my sister for calling her evil after naming her daughter after our stillborn child’

Grief knows no bounds, especially after the loss of a child. For one dad, he’s still reeling from the shock after his wife gave birth to their stillborn daughter.

They had named her after his late grandmother. Taking to Reddit’s AITA forum, he asked his fellow Redditors if he was the a****** for ruining his sister’s gender reveal? Giving some background information, he wrote: “Me and my sister had a grandma who sadly passed away when we were in high school.

“Since we are both married and both plan on having kids, the topic of names came up and we both said we wanted to name a child after our grandma, let’s say her name was Victoria. “We didn't really fight about this per say and just agreed whoever had a daughter first could use the name.” About a year ago, he and his wife fell pregnant with a baby girl and announced they were going to give her his grandmother’s name, Victoria.

His sister announced her pregnancy a few weeks afterwards. Sadly, late into the pregnancy, his wife gave birth to a stillborn baby. Fast-forward to his sister’s gender reveal and they were greeted with a giant sign saying, “Welcome baby Victoria”.

“I asked my sister WTF and she said since we weren't using the name its only fair she should get to. “My wife started sobbing and I took her to my car but not before telling my sister she is an evil human being who doesn't deserve to be a mother. “Now my mom is mad at me because Layla (sister) also has a high-risk pregnancy and this was very stressful for her. Most of my family is saying I should apologise for what I said. AITA?”

Patient-Ad8524’s post received more than 1.8K comments, with most agreeing he’s not the a******. When asked by one online user if his parents knew about his sister’s choice of name, he said, “I don't think my mom knew. She seemed shocked by the name.”