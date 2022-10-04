WATCH: Finally! A gender-reveal party idea that makes sense

Gender-reveal parties are all the rage. Gone are the days when it was a simple visit to your obstetrician or gynaecologist and a peek during a scan.

Also long gone are the days when people waited for the day the baby was born to see if it was a boy or girl. And a baby shower used to be the only pre-birth party for parents-to-be and a great way for them to receive goodies needed for a newborn. But not anymore.

These days, before a baby shower, is a gender-reveal party where the sex of the baby is revealed to the family and friends of the expectant parents and, in most instances, to the parents themselves. The person hosting the party usually has the baby’s sex written down and the note hidden in a sealed envelope. They find a creative way to announce the sex of the baby. People have come up with all sorts of ways to do this – from the parents-to-be popping a balloon filled with either pink or blue confetti to cakes that reveal the sex in the centre.

While many guests do bring gifts along, it’s not expected. I’m not a huge fan of gender-reveal parties as I find them unnecessary and a waste of money. No one needed them in the past, so why they are such a big deal now is beyond me!

But one on TikTok made me think: “Now THIS makes more sense!” The video, posted by Ashley Morgan Jones, shows a couple standing in front of a cupboard that has been closed with a big bow. On untying the bow and opening it, we get to see the cupboard filled with clothing and accessories in shades of blue and grey.

A BOY of course! @ashleymorganjones Reply to @ky_smitt ♬ original sound - Ashley Morgan Jones This makes sense to me because now the parent-to-be has a little starter pack of items as well as, of course, knowing the sex of their baby. It’s like a mini baby shower and a gender-reveal party in one.

I’m not the only one who thinks so. Many of those who watched the video agree. One viewer commented, “best reveal I've ever seen! the the fact u got stuff u can actually use instead of balloons or smoke lol love it.”