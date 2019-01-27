Parenting
Parenting Highlights
Schools are a crucial place for physical activity programmes – here’s how to make them work
24h ago | Parenting
More from Parenting Highlights
Racism is still rife in South Africa’s schools. What can be done about it
27 January 2019 | Parenting
More from Parenting
Dyscalculia: ‘maths dyslexia’ or why so many children struggle with numbers
Signs of dyscalculia, also known as a math learning disability or math disorder, can be hard to spot.25 January 2019 | Parenting
How moving house changes you
When we move to a new house, the process of moving inevitably changes us.25 January 2019 | Parenting
TREND ALERT: How to plan an enchanted forest party
Parents and kids are loving "enchanted forest parties" with searches even going up 238% according to the Pinterest Hot 100 list.25 January 2019 | Parenting
WATCH: Edible slime is the new YouTube trend
Slime is everywhere now, oozing out of all corners of the internet - there are YouTube slime celebrities, and kids swop slime at school.24 January 2019 | Recipes