Fun Easter activities to keep your kids busy this holiday

Easter is just a few bunny hops away, so you can start planning some fun and creative activities to do with your kids. Since your little ones will be on school holidays, this is a great way to keep them busy.

Here are a few ideas to make this Easter holiday extra special for your little ones. Easter crafts Get your creative juices flowing with some Easter-themed crafts. You can decorate eggs with markers, paint, or stickers, or make cute bunny or chick crafts out of paper plates and cotton balls. Let your kids’ imaginations run wild!

Kids can decorate eggs with markers, paint, or stickers. Picture: Eren Li / Pexels DIY Easter baskets Let your kids get creative and make their own Easter baskets with colourful paper, ribbons, and decorations. Fill them with treats or small gifts for a personalised touch. This is a great way to involve your kids in the gift-giving process and make Easter even more special.

Easter egg hunt This classic Easter activity never gets old. Hide different shapes and sizes of eggs around your backyard and let your kids go on a scavenger hunt to find them. The one who collects the most eggs can win a little prize.

Kids love Easter egg hunts. Picture: Eren Li / Pexels Easter baking This is something the whole family can get in on. Spend some quality time in the kitchen with your little ones by baking Easter-themed treats together. You can make sugar cookies and decorate them with pastel-coloured icing, or try your hand at making hot cross buns or carrot cake cupcakes.

Baking can be a fun activity for the whole family. Picture: Picture: Andy Barbour / Pexels Easter picnic If the weather is nice, have a picnic in your backyard or at a nearby park. Pack some Easter-themed snacks and enjoy the outdoors together. If you’re going to a park, don't forget to take a blanket and some games or activities to keep the kids entertained.