Food-focused activities to try over the Easter holidays

As Easter approaches, thoughts turn to the school holidays and how to best occupy children during the break. Whether you need activities for the whole fortnight or just a few things to pass the time over the Easter weekend, we have got plenty of ideas and inspiration that suit children and adults.

We know that the South African weather can be somewhat unpredictable, so we have also gathered fun activities that you can undertake in the heart of the home. Ask your guests to bring something to share. Picture: Pexels/Kayla Linero Host a potluck Easter meal Ask your guests to bring something to share. Just because you are hosting does not mean that you must do all the shopping and cooking.

You can provide the main course and ask them to bring something with them. Go for cooking classes Cooking classes can provide a deeper understanding of cuisine, ingredients and cooking techniques. Taking a cooking class on holiday is a memorable experience that provides a break from traditional tourist activities.

Cooking classes can deepen one’s appreciation for food by showing the effort and technique that goes into creating a dish. Easter is all about chocolate, so why not discover how your favourite treats are made? Picture: Pexels/Marta Dzedyshko Take an interactive chocolate tour Easter is all about chocolate, so why not discover how your favourite treats are made?

In most cases, the activity offers a full tasting and introduction to how cacao beans are farmed and processed, as well as a demonstration of how chocolate is made. Guests are also usually taught to dip, decorate and wrap their own set of chocolates to take home. Challenge yourself to make a healthier version of a holiday favourite

The holidays are a time to indulge with family and friends but this does not necessarily mean your health has gone out the window. By making a few healthy swops into your favourite recipes, you get to enjoy your favourite dishes and know that you are being mindful. Decorate Easter bread. Picture: Pexels/Alina Matveycheva Decorate Easter bread

A beautiful braided Easter bread is a must-add to any Easter menu. Making one at home is also a wonderful holiday activity. You can use the dough as a lesson on how to braid and then, once it has been baked, ask everyone to help decorate it. Craft your own soup Chill or warm up with a hearty bowl of home-made soup, such as butternut squash or hearty minestrone. Look up a new recipe, mix and match two different recipes or better yet, experiment with flavours until you have your own signature soup creation.

Wine tasting is an opportunity to taste local wines. Picture: Pexels/Kenneth Go for wine tastings Leave the children out of this one. Wine tasting is an opportunity to taste local wines, learn about wine-making techniques and discover new wines to enjoy. Wine is often deeply tied to culture and tradition, and wine tasting can provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of a destination's culture.

Wine tastings offer the chance for wine experiences, such as visiting vineyards, tasting rare or exclusive wines or learning about wine-making techniques from a winemaker. Make home-made marshmallows Elevate your hot chocolate with home-made marshmallows. They are surprisingly easy to make at home, and once you have a home-made marshmallow, you will never buy store-bought again.

Feel free to experiment with flavours such as peppermint, salted caramel or butterscotch. A casual family braai is a favourite way for South Africans to bond. Picture: Pexels Whip up a ‘lekker’ braai A casual family braai is a favourite way for South Africans to bond. Look out for specials at supermarkets and butchers.

A family braai can be costly but you could get chicken, a few chops and packs of sausages, a bowl of salad, chakalaka or coleslaw and a crate of drinks for under R1000 for a serving of 8 to 10 people. Many retailers offer delivery services, so that you can save on petrol and time. Have an Easter tea party

Easter is the perfect time for a tea party. Just think about all the baked goods and delicate colours. You are going to be outside for the egg hunt anyway, so start the event with a cute backyard tea party replete with decorations and themed sweets. Tea sandwiches and cookies are a great place to start. Enjoy an Easter brunch. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Enjoy an Easter brunch

Whether you are serving breakfast classics like pancakes and eggs or a more lunch-leaning menu of ham, potatoes and hot cross buns, an Easter brunch is the perfect way to break up the day. Plan a food tour at local restaurants With farm-to-table restaurants thriving more than ever, you will be pleasantly surprised to find how many eateries feature seasonal produce.

Explore restaurants and discover the season’s specialities. You might find your new favourite dish. Be at one with nature with friends and family over a picnic at your local botanical gardens, park, or at the beach. Picture: Pexels/Anna Guerrero Enjoy a family picnic at the botanical gardens, park or beach Be at one with nature with friends and family over a picnic at the botanical gardens, park or beach. Prepare a basket full of sandwiches, cheeses, fruits, crackers and some drinks, and enjoy a delicious picnic.