Exciting family-friendly road trips to consider for the Easter holidays

The Easter holidays mixed with the school holidays are the perfect time for mom and dad to travel and bond with the kids. With multi-generational travel on the rise, it’s also the perfect time to touch base with extended family keeping in line with the Easter celebrations.

Road trips are one of the best ways to travel as a family as it affords the family privacy and comfort while navigating beautiful landscapes and creating cherished lifetime memories. And whether you’re travelling through lush forest or meandering through mountain passes, there is always something to learn especially with young inquisitive minds at your side. Since Easter is around the corner, here are 4 family-friendly road trips and destinations to consider.

Route 62, Western Cape A view of Oudtshoorn from the Swartberg Mountain Pass. Picture: Unsplash For families in the Western Cape, Route 62 also the R62 is the historical road that passes from Ceres, the fruit area at the foot of the Cederberg Mountains, to Worcester and Robertson through the Breede River Valley and the Klein Karoo. The road used to be the main link between Port Elizabeth and Cape Town before the N2 highway was built in 1958. It’s perfect for families looking for a quiet getaway getting to the history of small historic towns and wine farms.

Route 62 cuts across the countless lovely vineyards of the Cape Winelands, through dramatic mountain passes, including the Outeniqua Mountain Pass, and into the heart of the Little Karoo, a wild and dusty region of open scrub land, livestock farms and quaint rural towns, including Prince Albert, Oudtshoorn and Montagu. For a fun family day, consider visiting the capital of the Ostrich feather industry, Oudtshoorn and spend some time at Safari Ostrich Farm or visit the Cango Caves, an enormous complex of caves where strange shapes are formed by the stalactites and stalagmites and stretch deep into the Swartberg Mountains. If you’re looking for a comfortable rest for the night, the consider a stay at Hlangana Lodge starting from R2977 a night for four.

The Wild Coast, Eastern Cape Ginyintsimbi on the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape Scenic ocean drives passing by seaside towns and green lush vegetation is the order of the day on this road trip. The beautiful untouched nature of this region is why its aptly named the Wild Coast and it runs from the coastal city of East London in the south of the Eastern Cape to the border of KwaZulu-Natal some 350km to the north-east.

When driving through this region’s rolling hills, along its jagged coastlines or veer off the N2 onto the gravel roads that cut inland, you’ll travel back in time whilst getting exposed to hillsides dotted with turquoise rondavels and small pastoral farming plots. This region is also home to struggle icons, including Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko, at a number of local heritage sites. The Wild Coast also boasts the most idyllic and unspoilt beaches including Coffee Bay and Port St Johns.

Take the kids to the Wild Coast and let them enjoy a day at the resort’s water park. A stay at the resort starts from R3 583 a night for a family of 4. The Waterberg Meander, Limpopo The Waterberg Region Limpopo. Picture: Unsplash For families in Gauteng looking for a safari vacation mixed with a road trip then this is the route for you. The Waterberg Region is just a few hours’ drive from the pulsating urban hub of Johannesburg.

The region is hidden in Limpopo Province and known to locals as Africa’s Eden. The family will enjoy views of soaring mountain peaks, antediluvian sandstone rock formations, golden savannah plains, dense riparian forests and plunging river valleys. The Waterberg Meander is a 350km self-drive route that takes road trippers right through the heart of the Waterberg Biosphere and incorporates many of its highlights, including the exclusive Welgevonden Game Reserve and the stunning Marakele National Park. It’s perfect for game viewing and a great place to escape the popular Kruger National Park.

You can visit the Marakele Animal Sanctuary with the kids and come into contact with big cats including leopards, lions and tigers and also have a braai at the park. On your way or while you are there, consider a stay at the Rustic Stone Lodge starting from R1 402 a night for a family of 4. Eagle Route, Free State

A sunrise on the route near Golden Gate Highlands National Park in Clarens. Picture: Unsplash At the heart of the country, lies the Free State. The province is at the centre of the country making it accessible from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal not travelling more than four hours on the road. This route is perfect for a family looking for a mountain escape and wanting taking in sites as eagles that glide over the Northern Drakensberg peaks. The Eagle Route is a little piece of heaven for tourists and whether you’re in the mood for a quiet retreat in the countryside or an invigorating taste of local life and culture, you’ll find the Eagle Route in the Thabo Mofutsanyana district a true feast for the senses.

Following the Free State’s southern border with Lesotho, the Eagle route runs from Ficksburg to Harrismith through some of the most picturesque landscape in the country. Activity highlights include cherry picking, seeing dinosaur fossils and rock paintings, arts and craft shopping, skiing in the winter slopes, horse riding and 4x4 trips. There are also plenty of towns to explore on the route including Ladybrand, Clocolan, Ficksburg, Fouriesburg, Clarens, Bethlehem, Phuthaditjhaba, Harrismith and Memel along the route.