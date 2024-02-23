5 travel tips to consider when taking a Sho't Left this Easter

South Africans are blessed to live in a place that encompasses the world in one country. Mzansi is a hub of adventure, with breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures, and unforgettable experiences around every corner. With Easter just over a month away, the Sho’t Left crew are encouraging South Africans to explore the country and set their tables anywhere this Easter holiday with friends and family.

But with all the excitement and thrill of exploration, it's crucial to travel wisely. According to Sho’t Left, while you’re craving unforgettable journeys and soak in the wonders of Mzansi, it’s essential to prioritise responsible travel practices to ensure your safety and the preservation of our natural wonders. Whether you're exploring bustling cities, relaxing on pristine beaches or trekking through the wilderness, here are some useful tips to keep in mind, according to Sho’t Left. Update your navigation tools

Before setting off on your adventure, make sure to update the GPS app on your mobile device. “Accurate navigation will help you journey across our diverse terrain with ease, ensuring you reach your destinations smoothly and efficiently,” said the Sho’t Left crew. Be ready for the weather According to the travel experts, South Africa's climate can be both beautiful and challenging with hot and dry conditions prevalent in many regions so it's crucial to take precautions.

“Wear sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the sun's intense rays. Dress appropriately for outdoor activities, opting for light, breathable clothing and footwear. And most importantly drink water,” they said. They also advised explorers to carry enough water to stay hydrated, especially during outdoor excursions, and to avoid drinking water from rivers and streams. Be water wise

“Our coastal areas boast some of the world's most stunning beaches, many of which proudly hold Blue Flag status. To enjoy our beaches safely only swim in designated areas patrolled by lifeguards who are trained to ensure your safety,” said Sho’t Left. The travel experts also advised that you pay attention to signage and heed warnings about potential hazards such as rip currents, which can swiftly pull even experienced swimmers out to sea. Prioritise personal safety

Keep a close eye on your personal possessions, especially in crowded or touristy areas. “Store important documents, and identification in a secure location at your accommodation. Never share sensitive information, such as banking details or PIN codes, with strangers or unfamiliar acquaintances,” they said. The travel experts also said inform your accommodation provider or a trusted contact of your whereabouts before embarking on solo excursions.