WATCH: Siya Kolisi says doing homework with your kids will humble you

When kids start coming home from school with homework, it often turns into homework for the parents as well. As a mom of a 10-year-old, I know this all too well.

One would think that primary school homework would be a breeze, but you would be surprised what a struggle it can be. A parent who has learnt this is Siya Kolisi. In a video posted on TikTok, the Springbok captain admits that doing homework with his kids is a humbling experience.

In the clip, he tells other parents that no matter if they think that they have “arrived”, their children’s homework will bring them “back down to earth”. “It’s not the hard things. It’s the simple ones that will make you doubt yourself, especially with the easy answers,” he says. He adds that when his daughter asks him if answers are correct and he doesn’t know the answers, he tells her that he’s not the one getting classes.

“It’s not for me, hey,” he adds. “I’m tired. I’m exhausted. Just from that. Not even from training. Just from that.” In the second half of the video, he adds that you shouldn’t help your kids with their homework when your friends are around because it can be embarrassing. Especially when they know what’s happening and you as the parent don’t.