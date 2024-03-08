WATCH: Siya Kolisi says doing homework with your kids will humble you

When kids start coming home from school with homework, it often turns into homework for the parents as well.
As a mom of a 10-year-old, I know this all too well.
One would think that primary school homework would be a breeze, but you would be surprised what a struggle it can be.
A parent who has learnt this is Siya Kolisi.
In a video posted on TikTok, the Springbok captain admits that doing homework with his kids is a humbling experience.
In the clip, he tells other parents that no matter if they think that they have “arrived”, their children’s homework will bring them “back down to earth”.
“It’s not the hard things. It’s the simple ones that will make you doubt yourself, especially with the easy answers,” he says.
He adds that when his daughter asks him if answers are correct and he doesn’t know the answers, he tells her that he’s not the one getting classes.
“It’s not for me, hey,” he adds. “I’m tired. I’m exhausted. Just from that. Not even from training. Just from that.”
In the second half of the video, he adds that you shouldn’t help your kids with their homework when your friends are around because it can be embarrassing.
Especially when they know what’s happening and you as the parent don’t.
“Make sure you do homework before or after your friends leave because that’s another way to humble you,” says the captain.
@centuryspot "Dada why don't you know"😂![CDATA[]]>😭 #centuryspot #homework #kids #school #work #schooltok #parents #parents #turnoffthelights #siyakolisi #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - pretty
Viewers clearly feel for him, as many agree that homework can be a pain for the parent.
“Grade R homework is constantly giving me a chokeslam. I swear that homework has a vendetta against me,” commented one TikTok user.
Another said: “Me I get you 💯 that time i was so smart at school but I struggle with my son’s grade 3 homework. Also why do they give them so much work?”
“My child once asked me if I even went to school? That time I was struggling with grade 2 homework,” responded another.
IOL Lifestyle