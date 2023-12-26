Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: Siya Kolisi takes his Mzansi charm and dance moves to the French Alps - but not everyone approves

Siya Kolisi was just in time to celebrate Christmas Eve with the gang. Photo by Matthieu Mirville / Matthieu Mirville / DPPI via AFP

Siya Kolisi was just in time to celebrate Christmas Eve with the gang. Photo by Matthieu Mirville / Matthieu Mirville / DPPI via AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

The Kolisis have been having the time of their lives while on holiday at Club Med Valmorel in the French Alps.

According to Club Med’s official website, Valmorel is “set within the Tarentaise Valley,” offering “skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and snow shoe walking.”

And it appears the family has been taking advantage of the various activities on offer.

Siya Kolisi was just in time to celebrate Christmas Eve with the gang, while Rachel and the kids went ahead a few days prior to him joining them at the luxury ski resort.

Sharing their experience on their various Instagram accounts, the family went for skiing lessons and took to the slopes like pros.

But it was Siya’s dance moves that were the most impressive. Unfortunately, little Keziah didn’t share the same sentiment.

Sharing a video of him busting a few moves on the slopes, Siya wrote: “Apparently I’m embarrassing as a parent 😂 that’s why my daughter walked away 🤷🏽‍♂️ but it just got lit 🔥 up in the snow.”

When the video panned to Keziah, the look of indifference on her face was hard to ignore. It’s the same disapproving look many of us get from our little ones.

Taking it all in his stride, Siya laughed at his daughter’s reaction as she walked away. In the next slide, the dad of two continued the dance party with his siblings Liyema and Liphelo.

Taking his inspiration from former French football player and part-time Father Christmas, Patrice Evra, Siya made sure to tag him in the post.

A few days prior, the Springbok captain reshared Evra’s Santa Clause in Paradise post on his IG stories.

In response to the mention, the ex-Manchester United player said: “They are jealous and they're getting too old.”

IOL Entertainment

Related Topics:

FranceSiya KolisiFamily-friendlyLuxury travelSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentFestiveFestiveSeason