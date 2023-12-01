WATCH: Siya Kolisi takes ‘Sister Bettina’ to France, has Racing 92 squad singing the lyrics

One thing about Siya Kolisi, he will proudly fly the South African flag, no matter where in the world he is. And of course his Racing 92 teammates got a taste of that Mzansi gees when he taught them the lyrics to Mgarimbe’s hit ‘Sister Bettina’.

The song has become a fan favourite among Springbok rugby fans who often sing along in high spirits whenever the national team plays a game. Musician Mgarimbe took things a step further by releasing a remixed version ‘Sister Bokkina’ in honour of the Rugby World Cup, resulting in a fire anthem that dominated our playlists. The infectious song is known throughout the globe, and in true Kolisi style, the latest member of Racing 92 riled up his squad with a somewhat off-key version.

In a video posted by Kolisi on Instagram, French rugby player Junior Tabuavou can be seen walking with the rest of the team back to their changing rooms and starts off the video with, “Good morning, we are here...” Before he gets a chance to finish, Kolisi shouts in the background, “Sister Bettina,” to which Tabuavou responds, “Hibiri!”

The rest of the guys then join in, pumping themselves up and chanting the song like a war cry. In response to the viral video, fans joked about the French rugby club becoming 80% South African, while one online user commented with: "Siya, we can't send you anywhere neh?"