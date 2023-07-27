Have you heard? AmaBokkoBokko have a new fire anthem, thanks to Mgarimbe

Now usually, South African music lovers will argue that the iconic “Sister Bethina” by Mgarimbe needs no remixing, but when the national rugby team needs an anthem, exceptions certainly can be made. The national men’s rugby team is set to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

The defending world champions of the Webb Ellis will begin their title defence in September in France and what better why to pump the excitement then music? Mgarimbe has put a twist on the nation’s favourite and honoured the Boks with a tune that will have the whole country cheering them on. The song is made over the “Sister Bethina” beat and has new lyrics that have been updated and everyone can sing along to them.

The remix made its debut on Anele and the Club on 947 and the whole studio was up dancing along to the new brand new song for the Springboks. The song will be officially released on August 4 and is the official Rugby World Cup song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 947 (@947joburg) Fans are ready to jam to the song at the stadium, while watching their favourite team do their best on the pitch. _therealshokii said: “🤣🤣🤣say what you want, I'm definitely jamming to this at the stadium while getting drunk. Please!”