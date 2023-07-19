Anele Mdoda’s family praised for opening childhood development centre in Eastern Cape on Mandela Day

On Mandela Day, media personality Anele Mdoda’s father businessman Patilizwe ‘Pat’ Mdoda and sponsors unveiled a new childhood development centre at Ncembu, KuTsolo village in the Eastern Cape. The childhood development centre is built in the same village the Mdoda patriarch grew up and attended his first grade in a hut.

The school has an administration building with a library, a sick bay, a computer lab, and a secure room for valuable school supplies. Hlathi 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/NmDpgXOsek — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 18, 2023

It also has a classroom building with two classrooms that can each hold up to 30 learners and a storage room, a services building with a kitchen and storeroom, four children's restrooms and one adult restroom and an additional overflow classroom that can hold 15 learners. A handover ceremony was held at Ncembu Village to commemorate the new childhood development center and it was attended by distinguished dignitaries such as president of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa and members of the community.

His other ANELE. His daughter’s name is ANELE as well @aneleholomisa pic.twitter.com/2x5GSnY7an — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 18, 2023 The ceremony was hosted by seasoned broadcaster Zizo Tshwete who also hails for the Eastern Cape.

I am so proud of my dad. On the same ground he attended school in a hut, he has built an Early Childhood Development Center ku Tsolo. Stellar MC work from Zizo Tshwete 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UBm6v1ONvA — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 18, 2023 “The facility is ready to use with furniture, equipment and appliances already installed. The Mdoda family is committed to ensuring that the facility provides top class children stimulation and tuition and has committed to fund the training of two educators in the modern methods of educating this foundation education at LEGO,” said Pat in a press statement. The 947 radio presenter shared moments from the celebration on her social media platforms and many of her followers were beaming with pride over the Mdoda’s family efforts to give back to the community and not unveiling statues built using state resources, like President Cyril Ramaphosa.