‘The Masked Singer SA’ debuts with Somizi throwing all the shade

“The Masked Singer South Africa” this past weekend made its on-screen debut on S3 bringing a new dose of family fun to screens. Celebrities and influencers got to watch the show’s first episode at an exclusive premier viewing event in Hyde Park, Joburg.

The show’s host, comedian, Mpho Popps, and only one of “detectives” DJ Sithelo Shozi from his prestigious panel attended. Shozi couldn’t miss the moment to shine on the red carpet. Comedian Skhumba, and musician J’Something and media personality Somizi Mhlongo were absent. Multi-talented media personality and entertainment production company owner, Rose and Oaks Media Anele Mdoda welcomed guests to the screening.

The South African version of the “Masked Singer”, is brought to Mzansi audiences through Mdoda’s female-led production company and has been a project that has been in the works for a few years. Mdoda was delighted at the show airing on screens after weeks of precision preparation into delivering a world-class programme. “From start to finish, audiences will be captivated by the breathtakingly spectacular splendour of costumes and masks as well as by the mystery of this ultimate celebrity guessing game.

“It is a dazzling detective show which will have audiences on the edge of their seats,” Mdoda said. The first episode certainly had viewers on the edge of their seats as the show trended at number one on Twitter, making a strong debut. Viewers shared on social media their thoughts on the show from the promotion of local music and the production standard. The chemistry between the panel of detectives was also unmissable, Shozi makes her first screen debut with her gig on the show. With Mzansi audiences getting to know her for more than her pictures.

Shozi, also found herself as the butt of some jokes, with Mhlongo throwing an Andile Mpisane jab here and there. Mpisane is the father of Shozi’s two children and the son of millionaire Shauwn Mkhize. The two had a messy split, but Shozi took the jabs like a true champ. Shozi makes a good detective as she knows Mzansi famous personalities and the good thing about being a detective is that you don’t need to be a talented presenter but be entertaining, which she is and hopefully her legion of social media followers will watch the show. The charisma and chemistry of the on-screen celebrities behind the masks and the majesty of costumes and masks had viewers spellbound. The Zebra, Warrior, Tree, and Elephant, gave performances that could have sold them off as real performers.