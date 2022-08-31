Anele Mdoda to produce local version of ‘The Masked Singer’

Media personality Anele Mdoda, who is no stranger to the entertainment industry, is gearing up to produce her second show under her production company, Rose And Oaks. According to entertainment reporter Phil Mphela, Rose And Oaks Media will be partnering with Primedia to produce a local version of the international hit show, “The Masked Singer”.

He wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: #Primedia bought the rights to The Masked Singer. “The show will be produced in South Africa by the multimedia company in partnership with Anele’s production company, Rose and Oaks. “The format will be done in three languages.”

The format will be done in 3 languages. #PrimediaX2022 pic.twitter.com/voxIXuCRqA — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 30, 2022 “The Masked Singer“ is a singing competition and guessing game. The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head to toe costumes to conceal their identities from the host, panellists, audience, and other contestants. At the end of the voting, the contestant with the least votes has to reveal themselves and leave the competition.

According to this year’s annual report on the 100 biggest selling unscripted global TV formats by K7, a global TV and video trends company, “The Masked Singer” is the best-selling format in the world with 41 versions currently. The format, which is distributed by MBC and Fremantle, was originally started in South Korea in 2015 and was named “King of Mask Singer”. The report states that “The Voice” and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” are second and third with 38 and 35 versions, respectively.

Mdoda’s first project, “Ludik”, which is an explosive six-episode series that follows the story of Daan Ludik (Arnold Vosloo) as he tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess, is currently at number 3 on Netflix’s most watched list. She took to Instagram to share the good news. In the caption Mdoda wrote: “LUDIK is at number 3 in SA and number 35 in the world and number 9 in the Bahamas (don’t ask 😂) a spectacular show folks. Riveting and entertaining. Just press play. #MaximumWoes”