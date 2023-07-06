R2500 a month for stay-in-helper: This is evil, slams Anele Mdoda

Most people with children are always looking for help in the form of nannies, stay-in or live-out, and often need to pay for the service. A recent ad for a stay-in helper has re-sparked the debate that some people just can’t afford full-time nannies.

The position advertised was for a stay-in helper for an eight-year-old daughter and the salary offered was R2 500. The person was looking for someone between the ages of 33 to 45. Guys though… pic.twitter.com/0FSvwYpnRm — Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) July 4, 2023

947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda was shocked at the advert, calling it “evil” that a 33-year-old should earn R2 500 a month. “Hayi andazi, who is this 33-year-old that must earn R2 500 a month. We have to come to terms with the fact that we can’t afford full-time nannies. This is evil,” she tweeted. The topic of what the minimum wage is for domestic workers is always a hot debate. What’s the correct amount and fair on both sides?

Per the Department of Employment and Labour, the minimum wage for domestic workers is R25.42 per hour, which can equate to R4956.52 a month. But some people earn below the minimum wage. Award-winning amapiano vocalist Lady Du expressed her shock over hearing that one lady pays her helper R2 500.

Friend the sad part is that’s what they ask for hey I was shocked the other day when a lady told me she pays hers 2000 💔💔💔💔 I thought it was every week kanti it’s monthly 😭😭😭😭 — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) July 6, 2023 “Friend, the sad part is that’s what they ask for hey. I was shocked the other day when a lady told me she pays hers 2000 💔💔💔💔 I thought it was every week kanti it’s monthly 😭😭😭😭” she tweeted. The ad had tweeps weighing on whether this is exploitative and what if the employer really can’t afford to pay them more.