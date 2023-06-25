Gigi Lamayne explains why Menzi Ngubane inspired her new music

Musician Genesis “Gigi Lamayne” Manney is one of the hardest-working individuals in Mzansi, from reality shows,performing, being a voice over artist and still dropping bangers. The award-winning rapper released ‘Menzi Ngubane’, sponsored by the foundation in the late actor’s name, on Friday.

On the song, Lamayne worked with artists Lady DU, Robot Boii, MustBeDubz and Ntosh Gazi. “It’s fire,” Lamayne said. “He’s a gangster, a thug, he gets what he wants. I love that about him. I’m a woman, I love what I love and I get what I want, and I just wanted to mirror that,” Lamayne told IOL Entertainment.

“I think Menzi Ngubane is not someone who is sang about enough. I think people just expect him to throw him under the carpet, and I’m excited about the legacy that I have in my hands.” On Wednesday night, Lamayne attended the world premiere of “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” with her partner and boss Vision who was instrumental in putting the song together. “We’re here to experience the red carpet together.”

The musician is part of the voice talent of the action-packed animated sci-fi anthology, as Mukudzei, in the short film “Adventures of Muku”. “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is a 10-part collection of premium animated Disney+ original short films with directors from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. “I think Mukudzei told a very good story about rising above and beyond futuristic Zimbabwe.”