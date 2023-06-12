‘A dream come true!’ Carol Ofori latest local talent to join Disney+ animation ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’

Local television and radio personality Carol Ofori has announced that she will be starring in the coming “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, an action-packed Disney+ original animated anthology that draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures. The 10 part sci-fi and fantasy series incorporates advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters. The anthology tells stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Ofori stars in an episode titled “Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer” and plays the role of titular character Mkhuzi. In this episode, we meet Manzo – a half-human, half-alien teenager played by Nasty C who dreams of becoming a superstar racer like his mother, the legendary masked racer Mkhuzi. “I am very excited to be a part of this Disney+ production. The fact that talent from the whole African continent is involved makes me so proud,” Ofori shared in a media statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@carolofori) “I’ve always wanted to create content for Africans, African children and for the world to consume our content as Africans, so I am so happy to be contributing even more in this amazing animation series – and I hope it’s the first of many exciting projects from Disney+ that shines a light on Africa and its talent.”